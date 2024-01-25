Water service outage in Makawao

The Department of Water Supply along with J2 Santos Construction, Inc. will perform work on the county’s water system in Makawao from 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2024.

A portion of homes on Makawao Ave. from Makani Rd. through and including Loha St. as well as Anuwanu Pl., Kupeʻe Pl., and Lino Pl., will have their water shut-off during the work period.

The outage will affect all water services in these areas. DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules appropriately.