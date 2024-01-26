Graduating Maui County high school students are invited to apply to the REALTORS® Association of Maui Community Foundation’s Presidential Scholarship.
Multiple scholarships will be awarded to students attending a college, university or trade school. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2024.
“We understand the transformative power of education, and our annual scholarship program reflects our commitment to supporting the aspirations of the next generation,” said RAM President Steve Baker. “Last year, we awarded $37,000 in scholarships to 37 students and we look forward to continuing to support even more bright minds this year.”
Established in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship is funded through events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Golf Event, and RAM’s annual installation and membership gala. To date, the program has awarded $914,000 in scholarships to Maui County students.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be:
For more information on the scholarship program, visit ramaui.com/foundation. For a copy of the application, contact your school’s College and Career Counselor or Ren Lagran from the REALTORS® Association of Maui at 808-270-4619 and/or [email protected] Completed applications and supporting materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024.