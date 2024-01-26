The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation awards academic scholarships to dozens of students each year from Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi who are now pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the US. FILE photos courtesy of 2022 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients.

Graduating Maui County high school students are invited to apply to the REALTORS® Association of Maui Community Foundation’s Presidential Scholarship.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded to students attending a college, university or trade school. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2024.

“We understand the transformative power of education, and our annual scholarship program reflects our commitment to supporting the aspirations of the next generation,” said RAM President Steve Baker. “Last year, we awarded $37,000 in scholarships to 37 students and we look forward to continuing to support even more bright minds this year.”

Established in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship is funded through events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Golf Event, and RAM’s annual installation and membership gala. To date, the program has awarded $914,000 in scholarships to Maui County students.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be:

A high school senior or a former recipient of the scholarship from the previous three years;

In the process of applying or reapplying to an accredited college, university, or trade school; and

A full-time Maui County resident who is currently attending, or previously attended, a public or private high school in Maui County. (Current GED participants are eligible to apply).

For more information on the scholarship program, visit ramaui.com/foundation. For a copy of the application, contact your school’s College and Career Counselor or Ren Lagran from the REALTORS® Association of Maui at 808-270-4619 and/or [email protected] Completed applications and supporting materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024.