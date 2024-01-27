Maui News

American Airlines flight makes hard landing at Kahului Airport, six people in stable condition

By Wendy Osher
 January 27, 2024, 4:03 PM HST
* Updated January 27, 4:13 PM
Kahului Airport photo
Kahului Airport. FILE Photo Credit: Wendy Osher

Six people are in stable condition following the hard landing of a flight at Kahului Airport on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed. Maui police say central dispatch received a call regarding the incident at 2:21 p.m.

Transportation officials tell Maui Now the hard landing involved an American Airlines flight.

Maui District Airports Manager Marvin Moniz confirmed Flight 221 arrived in Kahului from Los Angeles. He said six passengers were transported by medics for a precautionary checkup and there was no damage to the aircraft or runway.

