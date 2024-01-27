Bank of Hawai‘i announces Maui resident as new primary relationship officer

Cassidy Matsuda. PC: Bank of Hawai‘i

Bank of Hawai‘i has appointed Cassidy Matsuda as a primary relationship officer in the bank’s Maui Commercial Banking Center, the bank announced.

She is responsible for maintaining and growing a portfolio of commercial clients on Maui. As a PRO, Matsuda provides clients with financial advice tailored to their specific needs as well as customized credit options and cash management solutions to help them grow their businesses.

Prior to joining the bank, Matsuda gained experience in the financial services industry in a variety of roles, including as the financial coordinator for University of Oregon Hui ‘O Hawai‘i in Eugene, OR and as a wealth management intern for The Rand Group Hightower Advisors in Kīhei. She also worked as a project engineer for West Maui Construction in Wailuku.

Additionally, Matsuda has served the Maui community as a tutor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui in Wailuku and an assistant club leader with the Lehua & Ilima 4-H Club in Kahului. She is a graduate of Maui High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from the University of Oregon and her master’s degree in business administration degree from Gonzaga University.