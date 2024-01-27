Lahaina Galleries to unveil 10 collections at annual event on Sunday

File: The Shops at Wailea Center-Wide Renovation completed in 2021. PC: The Shops at Wailea

Lahaina Galleries at The Shops at Wailea is inviting local and visiting ʻohana to an artistic experience at Maui’s 22nd Annual Art of Aloha, taking place on Sunday, Jan. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. Refreshments and light pūpū will be served.

Organizers say the annual event promises to be “a feast for the senses,” as Lahaina Galleries unveils new collections from 10 talented artists. The Shops welcomes art enthusiasts and the community to partake in this cultural celebration. The event is free and open to the public.

Roster of attending artists includes the following:

Caroline Zimmermann : Offering modern and unique impressionistic interpretations of Tuscan landscapes and enchanting coastal locales.

: Offering modern and unique impressionistic interpretations of Tuscan landscapes and enchanting coastal locales. Donna Young : A Northwestern colorist creating both realistic and figurative abstracts alongside her signature reflective water scenes.

: A Northwestern colorist creating both realistic and figurative abstracts alongside her signature reflective water scenes. Steve Turnbull : A Maui-based free-flowing wood, stone, and bronze sculptor, showcasing his mastery in diverse mediums.

: A Maui-based free-flowing wood, stone, and bronze sculptor, showcasing his mastery in diverse mediums. Ronaldo Macedo : Hawaiʻi’s award-winning plein air artist, capturing magical moments in time with his exceptional talent.

: Hawaiʻi’s award-winning plein air artist, capturing magical moments in time with his exceptional talent. Robert Lyn Nelson : A visionary abstract artist and modern impressionist, renowned as the creator of the Modern Marine Art genre.

: A visionary abstract artist and modern impressionist, renowned as the creator of the Modern Marine Art genre. Carrie Graber : Specializing in soft realism, depicting figurative and landscape art in a glamorous modern retro-style.

: Specializing in soft realism, depicting figurative and landscape art in a glamorous modern retro-style. Pete Cabrinha : A former world champion windsurfer, creating bold and beautiful paintings that capture the essence of his life in and out of the water.

: A former world champion windsurfer, creating bold and beautiful paintings that capture the essence of his life in and out of the water. Alex Bernstein : An innovator of spark-infused glass sculpture with a focus on colorful glass artwork, pushing the boundaries of creativity.

: An innovator of spark-infused glass sculpture with a focus on colorful glass artwork, pushing the boundaries of creativity. Rod Cameron : Well-known for his incredibly colorful impressionist paintings featuring sunsets, landscapes, and the people of Hawaiʻi and their culture.

: Well-known for his incredibly colorful impressionist paintings featuring sunsets, landscapes, and the people of Hawaiʻi and their culture. Sienna Nelson: Gaining prominence on Maui, Sienna showcases her unique, subtle style, depicting local beaches, tropical fruits, and flowers of the island.

To RSVP, click here or email [email protected].