Resilient food system infrastructure grant program accepting applications in Hawaiʻi

Farm Produce Purchase Program. Courtesy file photo July 2020.

The Resilient Food System Infrastructure program, a federally funded grant program, is accepting applications for projects for agriculture infrastructure and equipment. The US Department of Agriculture RFSI program is aimed at strengthening middle-of-the-supply chain operations and local food systems by supporting processing, manufacturing, storing, transportation, wholesaling and distribution of agricultural products.

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture is administering the more than $2.6 million Resilient Food System Infrastructure grant, which is split into two grant programs:

Infrastructure Grant Program – $1,587,480 for grants ranging in value from a minimum award of $100,000 to a maximum of $500,000, with a 50% matching fund requirement (25 percent matching for underserved groups); and

Simplified Equipment-Only Grant Program (SEOGP) – $1,000,000 with a minimum award of $10,000 to a maximum of $100,000 (no match required)

Clarification was received from the USDA this week that the equipment purchased under the SEOGP grant may be kept by the grantee after the grant period ends. Previously, any equipment purchased under USDA grants would be required to be returned to the state.

“The addendum to the equipment grant conditions is great news for those who will be awarded those grants because they will be able to keep the equipment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “This adjustment will truly help to sustain the goal of supporting local food systems in the long term.”

The Resilient Food System Infrastructure program is currently accepting applications until noon on Feb. 26, 2024. Grant awards are expected to be announced in April 2024.

A webinar to assist applicants will be held on Feb. 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. HST.

To join the webinar via Zoom, click on the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86889259034

Or One tap mobile:

+16699006833,,86889259034# US (San Jose)

+17193594580,,86889259034# US

For more information on the programs and application information, go to the HDOA RFSI website at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/main/rfsi/

A Frequently Asked Questions flyer is also available at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/files/2023/08/RFSI_FAQs_072423-1.pdf

For inquiries about the program, contact the RFSI State Coordinator at 808-973-9576 or by email at [email protected].