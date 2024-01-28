600+ animals at Maui shelter, including nearly 300 survivor cats from Lahaina fires

Maui Humane Society issues an urgent dog foster SOS. PC: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society has more than 600 animals in their care, including 145 in foster homes, and nearly 300 are cats that survived the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire.

“We have zero kennels available, and we need your help,” organization leaders said in a newsletter update.

According to the update, animals have been coming into the shelter over the past few months, faster than they are getting out.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The organization is urgently looking for SOS fosters. Anyone who wants to foster, can; and any animal on the shelter website that isn’t already a foster, can go home with a foster family. Fostering is free and all supplies will be provided. No experience is necessary.

Cat found in the burn zone. PC: MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY.

In addition to the 300 cats from the Lahaina fire that are currently in the shelter’s care, there are another 131 displaced outdoor community cats from Lahaina that were transferred to the Lānaʻi Cat Sanctuary.

“To make these transfers happen, our Fire Cat Specialists arrive to the shelter at 6 a.m., prepare the cat carriers, carefully place the lucky felines into their carriers, and drive the precious cargo to the airport,” according to the MHS. Upon arrival on Lānaʻi, the cats are welcomed to their new home at the sanctuary grounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We appreciate Lānaʻi Cat Sanctuary for their continued partnership, and for giving these Lahaina fire cats a chance at a new life,” shelter leaders said.

Lahaina fire cats can be fostered, adopted or acclimated to a new outdoor neighborhood. More information is available online at: mauihumanesociety.org/fireresponse.