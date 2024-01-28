Cold front to move down islands Monday through Wednesday

Enhanced radar (1.28.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

A cold front will move down the island chain Monday through Wednesday bringing breezy southwesterly winds and rain, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS is forecasting a second cold front will sweep through the islands from Thursday night and Friday with another round of rain and trade winds “becoming strong behind.”

The first front was located about 100 miles NW of Kauaʻi on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28, and was moving slowly eastward. Radar showed a band of “pre-frontal clouds and showers” across Oʻahu that was tracking eastward.

Models show the band of clouds and showers moving into Maui County Sunday night before tracking east of the state and falling apart.

The cold front is forecast to reach Kauaʻi Monday morning and bring showers and strengthening southwest winds, according to the NWS. The front will slowly move eastward down the island chain, impacting Oʻahu and Maui County Monday night and Tuesday, and weaken near the Big Island Wednesday into Thursday.

According to the NWS forecast: “Clouds and showers associated with the front will be relatively shallow, so while it won’t be moving very fast, rainfall rates are not likely to be a flash flood concern. The southwest winds may cause gusts up to 45 mph along north and east (windward) sides of the islands due to downsloping effects, mainly across Kauaʻi and Oʻahu Monday afternoon and evening,”

NWS forecasters say the front won’t be as strong as it reaches Maui County and the Big Island, “so downslope gusts may be dampened somewhat.” Drier and more stable conditions and light north to northeast winds to develop behind the front, according to the forecast.

The next front will approach and quickly move across the island chain Thursday night into Friday with strong trade winds building behind, according to the NWS. “Winds will easily exceed advisory levels for most of the state in the wake of the front late Friday into Saturday. Expect another quick bout of rainfall as this front passes,” the forecast states.