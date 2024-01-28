Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 03:46 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 09:46 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:40 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:12 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:26 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain rough through Monday due to a mix of building short-period wind waves associated with the increasing southwest winds and an arriving medium-period west-northwest swell. Surf heights may near advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Monday. A larger west-northwest swell arriving Monday night into Tuesday will drive the surf heights to near warning levels late Tuesday through Tuesday night as it peaks, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. A large north-northeast swell is possible later in the week, which could lead to rising surf for exposed north and east facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain rough through Monday, then ease by midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.