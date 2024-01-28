Two injured in Kahului house fire

Oneheʻe house fire in Kahului, Maui. (1.27.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

Two people were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for injuries sustained in a house fire on Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului Saturday night, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 6:04 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2024.

Crews arrived on scene to find the structure well involved with fire. Hose lines were pulled to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring exposures, according to department reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire personnel searched the interior of the home to confirm that all occupants had evacuated the building. A 32-year-old man and a three-year-old child were taken by medics to the hospital for further care, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Four residents were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire damaged 80% of the structure and caused $267,000 in damage to the structure and $50,000 in damage to its contents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire was knocked down at 6:11 p.m., and extinguished at 8:13 p.m. Fire crews remained on scene until 8:43 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and fire investigator.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.