Kupu seeking applicants for youth summer programs

Kupu Program Applications now open for hands-on experiences on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui or Hawaiʻi Island.

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit, is seeking applicants for the Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program, which offers an intensive, hands-on experience into the world of conservation. Kupu is inviting applicants to apply for positions on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu. Deadline to apply is Feb. 16, 2024.

Selected participants are partnered within a dynamic team of like-minded individuals to serve at a different partner site each week during the program, which runs from June 3 – July 21, 2024. The diversity of host sites provides a unique perspective on what conservation entails and what is being done to protect and restore the islands. Participants will learn about a variety of ecosystems, natural resource management techniques, and cultural practices unique to Hawai‘i.

“This program has opened my eyes to the importance and urgency in protecting the ‘āina,” said HYCC-S 2023 Maui participant, Hannah “Libby” Farris. “The people I have met have shown me the importance of supporting those who see this urgency as well, and creating pathways for those who are interested and passionate about this work. It has deepened my own sense of responsibility and privilege to work with ‘āina.”

Hanna was able to learn hands-on at host sites: US Fish and Wildlife Service Keālia Fishpond, The Nature Conservancy, National Tropical Botanical Garden, Kaʻehu Bay, and State of Hawaiʻi DLNR.

There are two different positions available: Team Member and Team Leader. Team Members must be 17 by the start of the program. Members are typically students ages 17-20, and have little or no prior environmental or job experience. Team Leaders must be 21 by the start of the program, and will benefit from additional training to ensure the safety and success of their teams. Both Team Member and Team Leaders need to have a positive attitude, desire to learn, willingness to be outdoors and get dirty, and a commitment to strengthening their community through service.

At the completion of the program, Team Members receive a $1,500 monetary stipend and $1,459.26 AmeriCorps Education Award (similar to a scholarship). Team Leaders are paid a $16 per hour wage, as well as overtime where applicable. All participants will receive First Aid & CPR certification and gain valuable experiential environmental education, build close relationships with their peers, and make connections with professionals in the green jobs industry.

Apply online: kupuhawaii.tfaforms.net/308

For more information visit: kupuhawaii.org/hycc-summer

For questions: email [email protected] or call 808-735-1221 x2001.