Maui Chinese New Year Festival 2024 at Maui Mall Village

Previous Chinese New Year Celebration at the Maui Mall. File photo.

Maui Mall Village and the Maui Chinese New Year Festival invite kamaʻāina and visitors to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with family-friendly cultural experiences, including food and craft booths, demonstrations, displays and music on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highlights of the festival will include a lion dance blessing by Sifu Arlie Asiu and Maui Chinese Martial Arts, keiki dragon dancers and ribbon dancers by Kalimaya and Exergy 35 Edutainment Productions, and tai chi demonstrations by Taiji on Maui, ʻOhana Martial Arts, and T’ai Chi Ch’uan on Maui.

Guests will also enjoy Chinese food by Only Ono BBQ, One Ton & Done, Lemongrass Restaurant, Thai Esan Maui, JFK Lumpia and more. Plus, keiki are invited to come in costume to participate in the Keiki Chinese Costume Show, when the first 100 keiki will receive free goodie bags. There will also be a Keiki Art Contest, Chinese calligraphy, a Chinese altar table and more. Attendees can take a trip down memory lane at the Maui Chinese Photo and Culture Exhibit and they can purchase Year of the Dragon festival shirts designed by Paulo Sabado of Sabado Art Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We look forward to joining with the Maui Chinese New Year Festival to usher in the Lunar New Year with a bang,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager, James Cashman of JLL. “There is something for everyone to enjoy with a medley of cultural activities, food and entertainment. The festival, which is conveniently located here at Maui Mall Village, is free to attend.”

The goal of this year’s festival is to bring the community together in celebration and healing and also create an opportunity for some of Maui’s most cherished small businesses and some of Maui’s most exclusive Chinese cultural entertainment talents.

Sponsors of the Maui Chinese New Year Festival 2024 are Maui Mall Village, Maui Chinese Cultural Society, Philip Sabado Art Studio, Maui Chinese Martial Arts, Makana Ola Events & Promotions LLC, The Arc of Maui County, Teens on Call Maui, First Hawaiian Bank, Wailuku Dental Group, County of Maui, Tante Maalaea Restaurant and Bar, Da Babooze Bar, Tante’s Island Cuisine Restaurant-Kahului, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, 99.9 KISS FM and Pukalani Superette. Recycling for the event will be provided by Teens on Call.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Chinese New Year Festival Program:

9 a.m. Tai Chi, Kung Fu and Chi Gong Demonstrations

11 a.m. Lion Dance and Blessings

12 p.m. Children’s Dragon Art Contest Awards and Keiki Chinese Costume Show

1 p.m. Children’s Ribbon Dance and Dragon Parade

Ongoing activities:

Children’s Dragon Art Display

Cultural and Historical Display

New Year’s Ritual and Family Table

Good Luck Lion Photo Room

Chinese Calligraphy Table

Chinese Food and Craft Booths

Chinese Music