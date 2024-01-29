Maui Police seek help in locating 37-year-old man

Matthew Forney, 37. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Matthew Forney, 37, who was reported missing by concerned acquaintances.

Police say Forney is known to frequent the Kahului area. According to department reports, Forney was reported missing on Jan. 29, 2024 by acquaintances who had not seen or heard from him for several days.

Forney was last seen in the area of the Maui Memorial Medical Center around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024.

Forney is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs between 170 to 190 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes, and a short brown beard. It is unknown what type of clothing or footwear he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Forney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #24-003089.