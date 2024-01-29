QKC welcomes 2023 World Bodyboarding Champion Tanner McDaniel

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center presents Wave Fest, an event that celebrates 2023 World Bodyboarding Champion Tanner McDaniel. Hosted by Science Bodyboards and The Foam Company, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a meet and greet session, giveaways and special in-store promos.

Wave Fest runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2024. Special guests include Tanner McDaniel and Mike Steward.

McDaniel, 24, is a Kauaʻi native and the fourth bodyboarder from Hawaiʻi to claim the World Bodyboarding Champion crown.

Mike Stewart is a nine-time World Champion bodyboarder. He is among the early pioneers of the sport and founder of Science Bodyboards.

“I have immense passion to see the sport of bodyboarding grow and flourish,” said Jimmy Hutaff, Foam Company owner. “From helping a grom with their first set up to celebrating world champions, The Foam Company will go to any lengths for this sport we love. I can still vividly recall the impact my first bodyboard and winning a world title had on my life. This stoke drives me everyday. Our goal is to create a welcoming and secure environment for Hawaiʻi and bodyboarders all around the world.”

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes 2023 World Bodyboarding Champion Tanner McDaniel. Event flyer

Event attendees can meet featured guests, take home a signed poster, and have a chance to win fins and bodyboards from Foam Company and its presenting sponsors. Foam Company is also offering shoppers the following in-store promotions:

Spend $100 & receive one FREE Foam Co Branded T-shirt of your choice.

Spend $200 & receive one FREE Foam Co x ALOHA Collection Reverse Tote

Receive 20% off on all Science, Gyroll, and Viper products