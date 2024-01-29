T-Mobile donates $50,000 to five nonprofits, including Maui Food Bank and Maui Strong Foundation

T-Mobile announced the latest recipients of the company’s Difference Maker program, providing $10,000 each to five nonprofit organizations in Hawaii and Washington that are making a difference in their communities. Maui Food Bank and Maui Strong Foundation are both recipients of this donation.

Maui Food Bank gets $10,000 donation. PC: T-Mobile

Maui Food Bank is on a mission to help the hungry in Maui County by collecting and distributing food through community partnerships, distributing over 4.5 million pounds of safe, nutritious food each year, including 800,000 pounds of fresh produce.

“Words cannot fully express the significance of T-Mobile’s kindness and generosity towards helping the hungry in Maui County. Since the fires, T-Mobile’s gift of $10,000 has significantly helped Maui Food Bank distribute over four million pounds of food, including 600,000 pounds of fresh produce. We are deeply grateful for T-Mobile’s contribution in providing hunger relief to those in need,” said Marlene Rice, Development Director, Maui Food Bank.

Maui Strong Foundation gets $10,000 donation. PC: T-Mobile

Maui Strong Foundation is a part of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, aimed at providing financial resources to support short and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

“Thank you to the T-Mobile employee ʻohana. Your commitment to our community is a testament to the enduring impact that philanthropy can have, and we are profoundly grateful for your ongoing dedication to building a more promising future for Maui,” said Harmony Hallas, Donor Relations Officer for Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Washington nonprofits that received donations include: Ferndale Food Bank, Generating Hope and Habitat for Humanity Seattle–King & Kittitas Counties.