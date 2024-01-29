The Green at the MACC, April 19

The Green. PC: via MACC

The Green returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 19, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 online only to MACC members, and to the general public, Feb. 2.

The Green will perform with Special Guest Allen Stone and Seven Suns at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Title track from the group’s newest release, their EP Summertime

The Green is among the very first reggae bands from the Hawaiian islands to extensively tour the US mainland, supporting American reggae bands including Rebelution, Iration, SOJA, and Jamaica’s Damian Marley.

A BAMP Project presentation

The band’s title track Brand New Eyes from their most recent album

Upon entry, the MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Tickets are $49.50 for general admission, and $89.50 for VIP, plus applicable fees. VIP tickets offer a premium viewing/standing area in front of the stage, access to the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and access to VIP designated bars and soda stations. Prices increase on the day of the show, and there is a limit of eight tickets per order. Click HERE to purchase.

Premium parking will be available in the main MACC lot.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. For ticketing inquiries only, the Box Office is accessible via email. It is recommended that the print-at-home (or viewable on mobile devices) option is selected to minimize delays entering the venue night-of-show.