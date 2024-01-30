2 month road closure between Alelele and Lelekea Bridge in East Maui due to erosion



















Motorists are advised that the highway in the Kīpahulu area of southeast Maui is closed near Mile 39 from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge due to erosion damage to the road caused by recent heavy rains.

The closure went into effect today, and is expected to remain in place for at least two months while repairs are made to the makai edge of the road, which collapsed. The underlying ground is not suitable for heavy traffic, according to the Department of Public Works.

Maui police say emergency vehicles and local traffic only will be allowed to drive through the closure with possible delays while machinery is on the road.

Tourist traffic and heavy trucks and equipment are not allowed through the area. Local traffic is limited to passenger vehicles (cars and pickup trucks). Area residents should avoid crossing the closure area when heavy rains or large surf is occurring.

This is the same location that was closed in May 2023 when crews determined that unstable cliffs along the mauka slope posed a safety hazard. The area reopened on July 25, 2023 following emergency slope scaling work and removal of 2,300 tons of rock debris.

The County of Maui issued a press release today indicating that closure signage has been placed on both the Kīpahulu and Kaupō ends of Alelele Point. Message boards are being stationed in ʻUlupalakua and in Hāna.