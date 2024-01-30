Maui News

2 month road closure between Alelele and Lelekea Bridge in East Maui due to erosion

By Wendy Osher
 January 30, 2024, 12:44 PM HST
* Updated January 30, 12:47 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Concrete barrier that fell from Alelele Point roadway area after heavy rain and erosion. (Jan. 2024) PC: County of Maui.
  • Concrete barrier that fell from Alelele Point roadway area after heavy rain and erosion. (Jan. 2024) PC: County of Maui.
  • Concrete barrier that fell from Alelele Point roadway area after heavy rain and erosion. (Jan. 2024) PC: County of Maui.
  • An existing rock wall below the roadway at Alelele Point is failing from erosion, high surf and rain events. (Jan. 2024) PC: County of Maui.
  • Alelele Point: Less than a mile of county roadway along Alelele Point was closed May 10 because of safety hazards from increased rockfall. The roadway is reopening to limited access for residents only from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting today. Continuing construction will prevent access from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Anticipated completion is July 19, 2023. PC: County of Maui

Motorists are advised that the highway in the Kīpahulu area of southeast Maui is closed near Mile 39 from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge due to erosion damage to the road caused by recent heavy rains.

The closure went into effect today, and is expected to remain in place for at least two months while repairs are made to the makai edge of the road, which collapsed. The underlying ground is not suitable for heavy traffic, according to the Department of Public Works.

Maui police say emergency vehicles and local traffic only will be allowed to drive through the closure with possible delays while machinery is on the road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tourist traffic and heavy trucks and equipment are not allowed through the area. Local traffic is limited to passenger vehicles (cars and pickup trucks). Area residents should avoid crossing the closure area when heavy rains or large surf is occurring.

This is the same location that was closed in May 2023 when crews determined that unstable cliffs along the mauka slope posed a safety hazard. The area reopened on July 25, 2023 following emergency slope scaling work and removal of 2,300 tons of rock debris.

The County of Maui issued a press release today indicating that closure signage has been placed on both the Kīpahulu and Kaupō ends of Alelele Point. Message boards are being stationed in ʻUlupalakua and in Hāna.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments