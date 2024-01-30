Cold front to bring rain, wind to islands, followed by a ‘more pronounced’ front

Windy, rainy and overcast conditions are expected over Maui. (1.29.24) PC: Wendy Osher

A weak cold front just north of Kauaʻi will advance southeast down the island chain today before dissipating near the Big Island Wednesday, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Weather Service. Overcast skies and showery weather is forecast ahead of the front.

“A more pronounced cold front will move across the islands Thursday and Friday. This front will likely introduce another round of moderate to locally heavy rainfall and breezy to windy northerly winds following the front,” according to the NWS.

Looking ahead to the weekend, very windy trade winds are in the forecast.

Enhanced radar imagery 5 a.m. (1.30.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

The NWS reports that satellite and radar imagery shows two distinct areas with southwest to northeast orientated bands of clouds and showers. The first boundary is just east of Maui and the second boundary is near Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

“The front will eventually merge with the first boundary near Maui County later this afternoon before continuing to move southeast over the Big Island tonight and dissipating Wednesday,” according to the NWS.

Overnight rainfall totals generally were around .20 to .45 inches with some localized areas receiving around 1 inch of rainfall for the six hour period ending at 4 a.m.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for north and west facing shores of Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu Molokaʻi and north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of Lānaʻi and the Big Island.

Thereʻs a Wind Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for Big Island Summits.

On the water, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Kauaʻi Northwest, Windward and Leeward Waters, Kauaʻi Channel, Oʻahu Windward Waters, the Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.