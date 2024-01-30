Le Bazaar, traditional Moroccan cuisine opens Feb. 1 on Maui

A new Moroccan restaurant, Le Bazaar, opens Feb. 1, 2024 in Kīhei, Maui at the Azeka Shopping Center. PC: courtesy.

The vibrant heart of Morocco finds a new home on Maui as Le Bazaar, the island’s only Moroccan restaurant, opens its doors at Azeka Makai Shopping Center in Kīhei on Thursday.

Inspired by the bustling markets of his homeland, Chef Christopher Hajji invites guests on a culinary journey that blends locally-sourced Maui ingredients with the exotic flavors of Morocco.



















Beyond just food, Le Bazaar aims to immerse guests in a multi-sensory Moroccan experience. Rose water hand washing is offered at the table, followed by mint tea to cleanse the palate for the culinary journey ahead.

From the enchanting lighting to staff attire, decor, and hospitality, “every detail is meticulously designed to transport diners to faraway lands,” according to an opening announcement. The restaurant also has nightly belly dancer performances.

As a unique touch and ode to its name, virtually everything within the restaurant, from the decor to the table settings, is also available for purchase.

With only two seatings available each evening, so there’s no need to rush through the ambiance and experience.

Chef Hajji sees Le Bazaar as a bridge between Moroccan culture and the aloha spirit of Maui. “I look forward to introducing Moroccan culture to Maui and offering a dining experience unlike anything else on the island. Guests will be served with true hospitality in a blissful sensory journey,” he said.

Chef Christopher Hajji was born and raised in Morocco, where he attended L’ecole Hotelier in Rabat. His passion for cooking brought him to Europe where he worked for some of the most prestigious hotels around the continent.

In 1979, a twist of fate brought him to the United States to open the famed Marrakesh Restaurant in Los Angeles. In 1980, he was presented with the opportunity to move to Hawaiʻi and help open The Marrakesh on Kalākaua Ave., which was a great success.

Chef Christopher fell in love with Hawaiʻi and opened Hajji Baba’s in Kahala in 1989. Since then, has operated a successful catering and private chef company on Maui.

After 51 years of honing his skills as a chef, Chef Christopher is ready to bring Moroccan hospitality to Maui and welcome guests at Le Bazaar.

Le Bazaar presents guests with a set North African menu or vegan option, served family style for sharing with locally sourced ingredients. Dishes include fresh local fish tagine, couscous and kabobs. Less familiar offerings include the flavor-packed merguz, featuring homemade lamb sausage with aromatic herbs and spices, and the celebratory b’stella pastry, which marries savory and sweet flavors.

Le Bazaar is located at 1280 South Kīhei Road #107, in the Azeka Makai Shopping Plaza. Seatings are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. only, with openings Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are encouraged through the website.

Le Bazaar will be expanding offerings to take-out meals, catering and special event space in the coming months.