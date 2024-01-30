Longest predator-exclusion fence in the nation under construction at Maui’s Kanahā Pond

Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary (Jan. 31, 2023) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

The new 14,785 foot predator-exclusion fence under construction at Maui’s Kanahā Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, will be the longest of its kind the nation when complete.

Pono Pacific Land Management, LLC is installing the fence for the Department of Land Natural Resources at the wetland sanctuary.

Kanahā Pond is fed by fresh water and prehistorically was a true wetland. Today, it is still a wetland but also now acts as a flood control basin as well as a wildlife sanctuary.

“The majority of wetlands in Hawaiʻi have been filled for development and the remaining are vulnerable to pollution and invasive species. This makes protecting places such as Kanahā Pond crucial,” according to a news release update.

The news comes just in time for World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2.

Kanahā Pond provides protection for Hawaiʻi waterbirds— many endangered— as well as migratory bird species. Most common of the native species is the Hawaiian stilt – birds that stand in the water. Hawaiian coots, koloa ducks, black-crown night herons (‘auku‘u), and nēnē also frequently rest and feed in the pond.

The fence will provide safe nesting habitats for native and endangered birds. The fence will be constructed of rust-resistant materials and will keep deer, cats, dogs, mongoose, mice and rats out of the sanctuary, and from damaging vegetation and attacking birds.

Pono Pacific has built a majority of these types of fences in the state. The company has installed more than 160,000 feet in conservation fencing to date, mostly in rugged and remote terrain throughout the islands.

“Pono Pacific has been fortunate to have installed predator exclusion fences across the state, in a variety of habitats to protect native, migratory, and endangered species,” said Gerry Kaho‘okano, Pono Pacific Director of Operations. “With such an accessible site as Kanahā, we encourage the community to learn about and appreciate the wildlife populations here, some found nowhere else in the world.”