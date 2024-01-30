Maui candidate filing begins Feb. 1, 2024

Candidate filing begins Feb. 1, 2024 and the deadline to file nomination papers is June 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

Candidate nomination and filing services begin Feb. 1, 2024 on Maui, according to an announcement issued by the Elections Division of the Office of the County Clerk.

Services for candidate filing are offered by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The deadline to file nomination papers is June 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

Prior to beginning the candidate nomination and filing process, prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the State Office of Elections’ webpage at www.hawaii.gov.elections to review information on the process:

Complete and submit an application, available online at https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-filing. Prospective candidates may also make an appointment to receive the application packet in person by calling the Elections Division at 808-270-7749.

Receive nomination papers (online or in person) and collect signatures.

Submit a statement and photo for the State’s Digital Voter Guide. If the candidate chooses to submit a statement and/or photo, this must be done prior to filing. Candidates may not add, edit, or remove statements or photos after filing. The statement and photo may be uploaded to https://voterguide.hawaii.gov/candidate-statement-intake/.

File nomination paper and submit filing fee to the County Clerk during the scheduled appointment.

For the 2024 Elections, the Elections Division will be offering nomination and filing services for the following offices:

United States Senate

United States Representative

State Representative

Office of Hawaiian Affairs, At-Large

Councilmember (nine seats)

The candidate filing report, which is a list of candidates that have applied for nomination papers and/or filed for candidacy, will be available from the State Office of Election’s website after 4:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 1, and will be updated after the close of business weekdays, excluding State holidays. Visit https://elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports.

To view candidate contributions and spending, visit the Campaign Spending Commission at https://csc.hawaii.gov/CFSPublic/menu.

The 2024 Hawaii Candidate’s Manual is available at https://elections.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024-Candidates-Manual.pdf.

For additional information, visit www.mauicountyvotes.com. To make an appointment, call the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749.