Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 5-7 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the evening, then becoming

east after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 05:12 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 10:43 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:09 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, medium period WNW swell is producing advisory-level surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and along west facing shores of the Big Island. Advisory-level surf will be maintained throughout the next twenty-four hours or so, but the swell will begin to gradually decline on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for these shores through 6 PM HST Wednesday.

As the WNW swell eases Wednesday through Thursday, guidance shows a mix of a moderate N to NNE and WNW swell moving through. The NNE component will become the dominant swell Thursday night into the weekend. This swell will likely result in advisory-level surf for exposed coasts later this week.

Surf along E facing shores will remain small through Thursday but trend upward Friday into the weekend strong trade winds return. Rough and choppy surf along south facing shores will continue to trend down through midweek as winds weaken and become more variable.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.