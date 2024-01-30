Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2024

January 30, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
5-7
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the evening, then becoming

                            east after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 05:12 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 10:43 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:09 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, medium period WNW swell is producing advisory-level surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and along west facing shores of the Big Island. Advisory-level surf will be maintained throughout the next twenty-four hours or so, but the swell will begin to gradually decline on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for these shores through 6 PM HST Wednesday. 


As the WNW swell eases Wednesday through Thursday, guidance shows a mix of a moderate N to NNE and WNW swell moving through. The NNE component will become the dominant swell Thursday night into the weekend. This swell will likely result in advisory-level surf for exposed coasts later this week. 


Surf along E facing shores will remain small through Thursday but trend upward Friday into the weekend strong trade winds return. Rough and choppy surf along south facing shores will continue to trend down through midweek as winds weaken and become more variable. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
