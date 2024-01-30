Presentation on Permanent Disposal Site on agenda for Lahaina meeting, Jan. 31

Residential debris removal in Lahaina, Maui (Jan. 16-18, 2024) PC: County of Maui

The community is encouraged to learn more about the status and process of selecting a Permanent Disposal Site for ash and debris from the Lahaina wildfire at the County of Maui Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The meeting will include a County Department of Environmental Management presentation on the process of evaluating Permanent Disposal Site options, and information about a survey that the County will use to better understand the public’s values as it relates to where ash and debris would be permanently stored.

The public’s input will make a difference and help guide the County of Maui in making this important decision. Information about the survey and the selection process for the Permanent Disposal Site will be made available on www.mauirecovers.org.

The US Army Corps of Engineers began debris removal in Lahaina on Jan. 16 and is transporting the debris to a temporary storage site in Olowalu.

While ash and debris are being stored at the temporary holding site at Olowalu, Mayor Richard Bissen has committed to not using Olowalu as a permanent disposal site. The debris will be removed from the temporary storage site when a permanent site is identified and built.