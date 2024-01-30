Traffic light hanging at intersection of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road in Kahului

Traffic light at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road in Kahului. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation / IG

A traffic signal head and pedestrian signal are hanging from a traffic pole at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road in Kahului, according to the state Department of Transportation. The department reports that the signal is dark and police were directing traffic at the intersection as of 12:45 p.m. Crews and technicians are en route.