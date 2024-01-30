Maui News
Traffic light hanging at intersection of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road in Kahului
A traffic signal head and pedestrian signal are hanging from a traffic pole at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road in Kahului, according to the state Department of Transportation. The department reports that the signal is dark and police were directing traffic at the intersection as of 12:45 p.m. Crews and technicians are en route.
