Flood damage forces closure for part of South Kihei Road through February
Severe floodwater damage to infrastructure on South Kīhei Road has forced the extended closure of the road between Wailana and Kaonoulu streets through February, county officials said.
The damage was caused by floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024 rain event, which washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road fronting Kohea Kai Hotel Maui. The floodwaters also undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.
Resident-only traffic will be allowed. For other motorists, detour signs direct drivers to Pi’ilani Highway.
Crews with the County of Maui Department of Public Works are performing damage assessment and repairs. County Department of Water Supply recently made repairs to the area water main.