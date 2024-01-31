Lahaina Restoration Foundation offering $10K in scholarships to Lahainaluna seniors, alumni

Lahainaluna High School students. (10.16.23) PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Scholarship Committee announced that a total of $10,000 in scholarships will be available to Lahainaluna High School seniors and alumni for the 2024-2025 school year.

Scholarship amounts up to $2000 will be awarded to qualifying seniors who will graduate from Lahainaluna High School in 2024. Eligibility requirements include being accepted into an accredited two- or four-year college or university, as well as writing an essay.

Additionally, full-time students currently enrolled in a college or university in 2024-2025, will be eligible for awards of amounts between $ 1,000 and $2000. These students must be alumni of Lahainaluna High School.

Completed applications must be emailed to [email protected] by the deadline midnight, March 15, 2024. Applications are now available on the Lahaina Restoration Foundation website: http://www.lahainarestoration.org/

Applications can also be picked up from Ginny Yasutake, College and Career Counselor at Lahainaluna High School.