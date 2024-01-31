MEO Head Start Lahaina preschool site to reopen Thursday



















Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start Lahaina site, the only preschool in town spared by the Aug. 8 wildfires, will reopen Thursday, Feb. 1, following extensive cleaning, repairs, renovations and clearances for health and safety.

A blessing, led by Makalapua Kanuha, was held Tuesday morning at the site next to Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. About 20 people attended, including Lori Tsuhako, Maui County Director of Housing and Human Concerns, and Wendy Ellis with the federal Administration for Children and Families, as well as MEO administration, staff and board members.

The salt in her bowl “represents preservation, purification,” Kanuha told the group. “These are just symbols. These are representations of life, to preserve the life of our keiki and kumu in this area.”

Tsuhako called the reopening of the center “hopeful” and noted the restoration of 20 preschool seats of the 275 lost in the wildfires.

Head Start currently has about a half-dozen 3- and 4-year-olds signed up, so the site will be accepting more children. Many pre-wildfire students and family relocated to other parts of the island—and some to other Head Start sites—as well as off-island.

The federally-funded program provides comprehensive early childhood education services to families that meet federal poverty income guidelines and selection criteria. Preference is given to foster and homeless children.

The program also begins signing up children for the 2024-25 school year beginning Thursday, Feb. 1, which is when applications become available. Forms may be completed online at meoinc.org (go to the “Quick Links” section).

For more information, contact the MEO Head Start office at 808-249-2988. Office hours are 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, except on federal and state holidays.

MEO Head Start also is seeking lead teachers for Lahaina and Kīhei sites. The positions, which require at least a Child Development Associate credential, pay up to $24.50 an hour based on qualifications.

For more information, call 808-243-4310, email [email protected] or go to www.meoinc.org (and click on the “Careers” tab) to fill out an application.