Maui Police Captain, Jamie Winfrey.

The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of Jamie Winfrey to the rank of Captain. The promotion goes into effect today.

Winfrey joined the department in 1994, where she began her career as Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, followed by a one-year transfer to the Molokaʻi Patrol District. She returned to the Wailuku Patrol District for six months before returning to the Molokaʻi Patrol District in 1996.

Between 1999 and 2008, she served as Molokaʻi’s School Resource Officer, receiving the 2002 County of Maui Unsung Hero Award and the 2003 Maui Crime Stoppers’ School Resource Officer of the Year Award.

In 2008, she was promoted to Sergeant and served for four years before she worked as the Molokaʻi Criminal Investigative Division Detective for three years. In 2015, she was promoted to Lieutenant, serving as the Night Commander for the Molokaʻi Patrol District until 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following a brief retirement, she returned to the department in May 2022, her most recent assignment serving in the Molokaʻi Patrol District, where she served as the Acting Captain since May 2022.

Winfrey is a graduate of the 275th Session of the FBI National Academy.