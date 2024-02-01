Grand opening, blessing planned for nonprofit bookstore in Kīhei

Ready to formally open, the new Maui Friends of the Library bookstore in Kīhei is packed with more than a thousand books for all ages and interests.

The Maui Friends of the Library (MFOL) is inviting the community to a blessing and celebration to mark the opening of its new nonprofit bookstore in Kīhei on Feb. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The bookstore, operated entirely by volunteers, is located at the South Maui Center at 95 East Līpoa Street near Kīhei Pet Supply and Fabiani’s Italian Restaurant and Bakery.

Proceeds from book sales go to support the eight Maui County Public Libraries and the Holoholo Bookmobile.

The new Maui Friends of the Library Bookstore in Kīhei is located in the South Maui Center at 95 East Līpoa St.

Kumu Derek Pono Murray will offer the blessing and refreshments will be provided.

Organization leaders say those attending will help cut a ti leaf ribbon lei and enter the 2,000-square-foot store where “they can browse more than 200 shelves filled with thousands of gently used books for sale at reasonable prices.”

The store also features a selection of new Hawaiiana books, books by local authors and a large children’s section.

“A growing number of volunteers have worked tirelessly to make this bookstore a reality,” said Annie Wilson, store manager. “ I am so thankful for the people in this community and elsewhere who have stepped up to help. They’ve done an incredible job.”

She noted that many from the community have stopped by the store as work was underway and donated books that are now on the shelves.

More than 100 years old, MFOL operates two other bookstores in Maui, one at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center and the other in Puʻunēnē just beyond the Sugar Museum. The MFOL bookstore in Lahaina was lost to the fire and the organization is seeking a new store location in West Maui.

MFOL has been able to provide more than $100,000 a year to help Maui libraries purchase new books, audiobooks, music and films to add to their circulation, along with special programs and equipment, subscriptions and more.

“Having a store in this growing community of Kīhei has been a dream of ours for some time,” said MFOL President Flo Wiger. “I hope many in the community will join us to mark this special day when we formally open our doors. We are very excited to be here.”

The new bookstore is open weekdays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.