Honolulu Cookie Company launches Maui collection for wildfire relief

Maui Chest Box and Decals. (PC: Honolulu Cookie Company)

Beginning today, Honolulu Cookie Company is launching a special collection of Maui-focused products to support recovery efforts due to the August 2023 wildfires.

The new collection includes the Maui Chest Box Medium À La Carte, where customers can fill their own box with 10 cookies of their choice. Alongside the box, there are three decals available for purchase, each representing a #MauiStrong message:

The Decal Maui Strong is a tender reminder of the strength, unity and resilience that the people of the Valley Isle emulate.

The Decal Maui Koholā No Ka ʻOi captures the majestic beauty of the Kōhala (humpback whale) so you can take the beauty of the ocean and magic of Maui wherever you go.

Decal Maui Heart No Ka ʻOi embraces the spirit of aloha and showcases the heart of Maui.

The Maui Chest Box Medium will be a retail-exclusive item at their Cookie À La Carte Stations located on Oʻahu, Maui and Las Vegas. The three Maui decals will be available in-store on Oʻahu, Maui and Las Vegas, as well as online.

For every Maui Chest Box Medium À La Carte and the Maui decals sold, Honolulu Cookie Company will be donating 100% of the net proceeds to support Maui recovery efforts.