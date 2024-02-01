South Maui’s Vision Zero Week to host bike tour, transportation safety-related events

National walkability expert Mark Fenton leads a walk audit on Maui. PC: Maui MPO

Vision Zero Maui, an initiative created to educate the Maui community on safe transportation behaviors, is hosting a series of free, educational events in South Maui open to the public from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14.

The goal of the organization is to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities to zero through advocating for safer infrastructure, safer driving, walking and cycling behavior, and policy. An average of 18 people on Maui die in traffic crashes every year, and over 100 people are injured in crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians, said Maui MPO.

The upcoming events include:

Bike Tour: When: Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Where: TBD Details: A free bike tour will be arranged for people that want to experience South Maui on two wheels. Meet-up details will be provided to those who register. Registration is required and limited to 15 people.

South Maui Vision Zero Transportation Safety Summit When: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 Where: Pro Arts Playhouse Maui Details: The South Maui Vision Zero Safety Summit will be held and includes a gathering of leaders, advocates and members of the public engaged in a full day event featuring presentations on best practices, projects, programs, policies and solutions promoting road safety for all users regardless of age and abilities. Agency representatives from Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Oregon and Massachusetts will discuss the successes within their programs, including key lessons learned.

Walking Tours When: Monday, Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 a.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Where: TBD Details: Join walking tours led in select areas in South Maui to collect data and identify threats to road safety. All walking tours are interdisciplinary and inclusive, fit for anyone willing to join. Meet-up details will be provided to those who register. Registration is required.

South Maui Quick Build Project When: TBD Where: TBD A collaborative effort to design and implement a street art project at the intersection of Kenolio St. and Aulike Rd., which features improvements to incorporate public art to make the area safer and more vibrant. More information and opportunities to participate shall be announced later.



PC: Maui MPO

To register for Vision Zero Week activities, sign up on the Maui MPO website.