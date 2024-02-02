Daily feeding for Lahaina wildfire survivors ends Feb. 10 at condos with kitchens

The Red Cross today announced the daily feeding program will come to an end on Feb. 10, 2024 for Lahaina wildfire survivors residing in condominiums with kitchens as part of the non-congregate sheltering program.

The change comes nearly six months after the devastating wildfires that impacted the West Maui community. Red Cross reports the decision also comes as families become less reliant on the provided meal options.

“We want to assure families that we have carefully considered this decision while keeping in mind the well-being and progress of all our clients,” says Red Cross Disaster Relief Operation Job Director Mike Stark in a news release.

While daily feeding will no longer be included for the specified group, the Red Cross announced a new partnership with Maui Food Bank that supports the establishment of a fixed food hub on the West side and the launch of a mobile food pantry service to supplement household food needs.

The pantry will offer fresh, local produce as well as nutritious and nonperishable items, according to the announcement.

The Maui Emergency Feeding Taskforce, a grassroots community effort coordinated by Common Ground Collective is among the organizations helping to address the feeding needs of thousands of whom are still living in hotel rooms without kitchens to cook.

Since first responding to the Maui disaster, the Red Cross has served more than 1.1 million meals to those in need and leaders say the organization remains committed to assisting households who still require additional food resources.

As a member of the humanitarian efforts in Maui, the Red Cross was here prior to the disaster. Leaders say the organization will continue to be part of the whole community response and long-term recovery program.

*Cover photo: File image from West Maui. PC: Scott Dalton / American Red Cross