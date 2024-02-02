Maui Council meetings set for Feb. 16 and 28 on Microsoft videoconferencing platform

The Maui County Council will reschedule its meetings this month to accommodate the National Association of Counties’ Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10-13, Chair Alice L. Lee announced.

Lee said the council will meet Feb. 16 and 28 at 9 a.m. The meetings will be live streamed on Microsoft Teams, the council’s new videoconferencing platform, with in-person testimony accepted in the Council Chamber.

“Some of my colleagues will attend the NACo conference to network with other elected county officials from across the country and discuss policy issues with the federal administration and our congressional delegation,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We are dependent on ongoing federal support in our community’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires, so this conference is timely.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“While some councilmembers will be at the national conference, my remaining colleagues and I will continue working with state legislators and Gov. Josh Green on recovery efforts and other critical issues in Maui County,” she said.

Council and committee meetings are officially scheduled when an agenda is posted to mauicounty.us/agendas.

Meetings held on Microsoft Teams can be accessed by phone or internet. To learn how to testify using Microsoft Teams, visit mauicounty.us/testify.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Testimony directions also appear on meeting agendas.