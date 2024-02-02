Maui County offering assistance to residents surveyed on locations of final ash disposal sites

Residential debris removal earlier this month in Lahaina. Maui County is offering assistance to residents who need help with a survey on three potential locations for permanent ash and debris disposal. PC: County of Maui

Maui County is offering assistance to residents taking a survey to share their input on the permanent location for ash and debris removed from the Aug. 8 wildfire burn zones in Lahaina.

Three locations are being considered: two in West Maui, mauka of the Wahikuli housing subdivision and in Crater Village, mauka of Wahikuli and north of Lahaina public schools; and the Central Maui Landfill.

Maui residents are asked to visit www.mauirecovers.org/feedback to participate in the survey, which closes Feb. 15. Results will be shared Feb. 21. The site selection is expected to be announced March 1.

Residents needing assistance in taking the survey may see county staff at the Lahaina Disaster Resource Center in the Lahaina Civic Center. Staff will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. The survey is also available at the Kākoʻo Maui Resource Hub in the Maui Mall, operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The County has contracted with Anthology Research, a professional market research firm in Hawaiʻi, to conduct random samplings of the survey by phone and email. All responses are strictly confidential, with no identifying information shared.

“The selection of a final debris site impacts all of us, and the County of Maui is committed to a safe, thorough and swift decision,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Mahalo to the community, as well as to our county, state and federal partners, along with our consultants, who have spent countless hours assessing locations for permanent debris storage. This decision will mark a key milestone in getting Lahaina owners back to their properties.”

A recent community meeting presentation on final disposal site options is available for viewing here: