Maui Surf Forecast for February 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 22-26 22-26 20-25 15-20 West Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 12-16 12-16 10-15 10-14

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds North winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:06 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of overlapping north to north-northeast swells will produce warning level surf along most north and east facing shores as well as advisory level surf for west facing shores of Maui and the Big Island through Sunday.

Warning level surf may dip below advisory briefly Saturday along north and east facing shores. A new large, long period northwest swell along with building easterly trade wind swell, may push surf back up to warning levels Saturday night and Sunday for north and east facing shores. North shore surf should lower below advisory thresholds by Tuesday, with east shore surf likely holding at advisory levels through Wednesday. Surf should lower below advisory levels along east facing shores by Thursday as the trades begin to ease.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

South shore surf will remain small through late next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.