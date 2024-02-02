Maui Surf Forecast for February 03, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|22-26
|20-25
|15-20
|West Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|10-15
|10-14
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 20 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A pair of overlapping north to north-northeast swells will produce warning level surf along most north and east facing shores as well as advisory level surf for west facing shores of Maui and the Big Island through Sunday.
Warning level surf may dip below advisory briefly Saturday along north and east facing shores. A new large, long period northwest swell along with building easterly trade wind swell, may push surf back up to warning levels Saturday night and Sunday for north and east facing shores. North shore surf should lower below advisory thresholds by Tuesday, with east shore surf likely holding at advisory levels through Wednesday. Surf should lower below advisory levels along east facing shores by Thursday as the trades begin to ease.
South shore surf will remain small through late next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com