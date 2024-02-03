Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|14-18
|14-18
|10-15
|West Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|7-10
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will remain rough due to a mix of locally-driven wind waves and a large medium- to long-period north-northeast (020 deg) swell moving through. Surf will hold at warning levels for eastern exposures tonight, then likely dip to advisory levels on Sunday as winds shift out of the east and the north-northeast swell slowly eases. Exposed north facing shores on the smaller islands have already been downgraded to advisory level surf tonight, based on buoy and shore observations.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up late Sunday through early next week as a long-period (forerunners expected to arrive through the day Sunday) northwest (310-320 deg) swell arrives. This swell will peak on Monday (advisory to near warning- level surf), then ease Tuesday through the second half of the week. Models show the next significant northwest swell arriving late next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
