Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2024

February 3, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
14-18
14-18
10-15 




West Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
7-10 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 02:20 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:08 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will remain rough due to a mix of locally-driven wind waves and a large medium- to long-period north-northeast (020 deg) swell moving through. Surf will hold at warning levels for eastern exposures tonight, then likely dip to advisory levels on Sunday as winds shift out of the east and the north-northeast swell slowly eases. Exposed north facing shores on the smaller islands have already been downgraded to advisory level surf tonight, based on buoy and shore observations. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up late Sunday through early next week as a long-period (forerunners expected to arrive through the day Sunday) northwest (310-320 deg) swell arrives. This swell will peak on Monday (advisory to near warning- level surf), then ease Tuesday through the second half of the week. Models show the next significant northwest swell arriving late next weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments