MACC announces continuation of Artist 2 Artist series, with host Henry Kapono

Performing artist Henry Kapono will host the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series beginning late this month at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: MACC

Beloved Hawaiʻi performing artist Henry Kapono will perform with guest artists in a continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series beginning Feb. 23, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center announced.

Set for the intimate McCoy Studio Theater, the performances allow audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. The series kicks off with Keola Beamer with Moanalani Beamer also featuring Anthony Pfluke on Feb. 23; Kimié Miner and Arlie Asiu on March 14; Kalaʻe & Kalenaku and Pat Simmons Jr. on April 26; and Jerry Santos and Josh Kahula on May 17. All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale online only for all four concerts to MACC members and to the general public Friday, Feb. 2. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.

This continuation of the MACCs Artist 2 Artist concert series, turns back the clock to a much simpler time in the islands as part of the ‘Hawaiian Renaissance,’ the seminal movement in Hawaiʻi’s cultural history that brought language, music, hula, art, and all aspects of Hawaiian culture back to their central place in the life of the Islands. Each night, Kapono welcomes his special guests to offer a combination of talk-story about their careers and personal insights, along with live jam sessions.

Kapono rose to prominence in the 1970s as half of the popular Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. Today, Kapono is one of Hawai‘i’s most popular recording artists. He presides over Kapono Inc., one of Hawaiʻi’s top multi-function entertainment companies.

Kapono is equally well-known for his community support and philanthropic endeavors, launching the The Henry Kapono Foundation in 2018. Its mission is to “Support the music and arts community and by giving with Aloha.”

Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (Hawaiʻi’s “Grammy’s”) including Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

Keola and Moanalani Beamer PC: Michael Fish

February 23: Keola Beamer with Moanalani Beamer also featuring Anthony Pfluke

Keola Beamer’s contributions to slack key guitar during the 1970s began to spark public interest in kī-hō‘alu, launching a statewide revival of the tradition. His 1978 release, Honolulu City Lights, is the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Beamerʻs depth of talent springs from five generations of Hawaiʻi’s most illustrious and beloved musical families. Keola’s mother was a revered Hawaiian cultural treasure, Aunty Nona Beamer. His great-grandmother was one of Hawaiʻi’s most illustrious composers, Helen Desha Beamer. The Beamers trace their roots to royal families of the 14th century and have been cultural practitioners through generations. Today, the multi-award winning artist is one of Hawai‛i’s premier singer-songwriters, arrangers, composers, and masters of the Hawaiian slack key guitar.

Anthony Pfluke PC: Courtesy

Born and raised in Maui, Anthony Pfluke has been rooted in Hawaiian music from an early age, forging an original path perpetuating the music of his home. Writing and performing Hawaiian, contemporary and reggae-influenced music on the ‘ukulele, and 12 and 6 string kīho‘alu (slack key Guitar), he is continuing his education in Hawaiian Studies at UH Hilo while following music wherever it takes him. Anthony has entertained across the State of Hawai‘i, the West Coast and Japan, playing with some of Hawai‘i’s most iconic musicians. Pflukeʻs latest single “Lahaina Strong” is In dedication to those affected by the Lahaina fire, with hopes of a brighter future for Maui.

Kimié Miner PC: Kenna Reed

March 14: Kimié Miner and Arlie Asiu

Kimié Miner is a Native Hawaiian Grammy nominated producer, singer-songwriter, recording artist and music publisher. She is owner of Haku Collective a full-service music, audio, and talent production group. She wrote and co-produced four albums including, To the Sea, Kimié Miner (Contemporary Album of the Year, Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards). Miner continues to be a hard-working entrepreneur and mother of three young children while running Haku Collective, established in 2016. The mission of Haku Collective is to support Hawai’i-based music artists and offer 360 degrees of support to run a sustainable music career. Established by artists for artists, Haku Collective is a Native Hawaiian boutique music and immersive product company located on the island of O’ahu, united by their shared love of music and their community.

Arlie Asiu PC: Courtesy

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee Arlie Asiu grew up on Maui and was first introduced to the ‘ukulele by his uncle as a youngster. A few years later at Wailuku Elementary School, he joined his classmates in learning to play classic favorites like “You Are My Sunshine.” Then at 9 years old, he started composing his own music. To date, he has recorded and released four instrumental ‘ukulele albums comprised of all original music, written, composed and performed by Arlie-Avery. His music is best known for incorporating a variety of music genres, from jazz to rock and from classical to Hawaiian. His musical stylings blend ‘ukulele with cello, bass, saxophone, various percussion instruments and—in true Hawai‘i style—a rubbah slippah. Asiu’s enthusiasm shines through in his refreshingly upbeat music.

Kala’e and Kalenaku PC: Courtesy

April 26: Kalaʻe & Kalenaku and Pat Simmons Jr.

The dynamic husband-and-wife duo Kala’e & Kalenaku unites Kala‘e Parish, a multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Hawaiian country artist, with Kalenaku, a former Kapena group keyboardist and vocalist, also a multi-award winner. They have combined their talents since 2018. Parish is promoting the release and tour of his new album “Where I’m Going” and the duo is also gearing up for an EP drop by the end of 2024.

Pat Simmons Jr. has gathered a colorful and diverse musical repertoire surrounded by rock’n’roll legends his entire life. Growing up on tour with his father’s band, The Doobie Brothers, is only half the story. With an upbringing rooted on the family’s farm in rural windward Maui, audiences can tell where Simmons’ humble attitude and relaxed sound comes from. The country lifestyle of a local farmer, surfer and father of three keiki is among his most impactful influences. At the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, Simmons Jr. was nominated for Most Promising New Artist along with his first studio recording “This Mountain” nominated for EP of the Year. Simmons’ debut album, co- produced by father and son, (Pat Sr. & Jr.), features performances by some of the family’s closest musical friends, including Keali’i Reichel, Willie K., Elvin Bishop and a few of the Doobie Brothers as well.

Jerry Santos PC: Courtesy

May 17: Jerry Santos and Josh Kahula

Jerry Santos began his musical career in 1973 with the Hawaiian group Olomana. He has maintained an influential presence on the Hawai`i music scene. Born and raised on the windward side of O‘ahu and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, Santos established himself early on as one of Hawai‘i’s most prolific songwriters. As a founding member and lead singer of Olomana, Santos helped create a unique and easily recognizable musical style, blending Hawaiian music with contemporary rhythms. Santos has performed worldwide, and the Hawai‘i musical community has recognized his work with numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including the prestigious Moe Keale Aloha Is award for his charitable work in the community. He is the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts and was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. Whether performing as a soloist or with his group Olomana, Santos remains firmly rooted as one of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved and iconic recording artists who generates music from the heart with Aloha.

Born and raised in Maui, Josh Kahula currently lives with his wife and children in Lahaina. After the Maui wildfires devastated his hometown, Kahula co-wrote the song “E Ola Maui.” This song gives hope that one day Lahaina will rebuild. Proceeds of “E Ola Maui” benefit Maui residents. One of Kahula’s main goals is to share an aloha state of mind in his life and music. A versatile entertainer, he performs solo and is a founding member of Maui bands Hoʻomau, NuffSedd, Pono, and Kahalawai. He has also played music with some of Hawaiʻi’s elite performers like Kealiʻi Reichel, Kalani Peʻa, Napua Greig and Fiji.

Tickets per show are $45, $55 and $75, plus applicable fees. A special series discount is available to those who purchase tickets for all four concerts. MACC members receive a 20% discount, and members of the general public receive a 10% discount. Full, four-concert series tickets must be purchased together at MauiArts.org. For individual show tickets, MACC members receive a 10% discount. To become a MACC member, sign up at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is available by email ([email protected] ) for ticket inquiries only.