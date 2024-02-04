Maui Surf Forecast for February 05, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 12-16 12-16 12-16 West Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 9-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:47 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:43 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:59 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will remain rough due to a mix of locally-driven wind waves and a medium-period north-northeast (020 deg) swell moving through. Surf will dip to advisory levels tonight as the north-northeast (020 deg) swell diminishes. Exposed north facing shores on the smaller islands will remain above advisory level into Monday.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up tonight as a long-period northwest (310-320 deg) swell arrives. This swell will peak on Monday, producing advisory level surf, then ease Tuesday through the second half of the week. Models show the next significant northwest swell arriving late next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.