US Rep. Jill Tokuda announces Maui town hall meeting Feb. 22 at UH Maui College

US Rep. Jill Tokuda will hold a community meeting Feb. 22 at UH Maui College.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda will provide a legislative update for Maui constituents during a community town hall meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Pāʻina Building.

Tokuda will also hold a community meeting Feb. 21 on Kauaʻi.

Tokuda will also take questions and comments from attendees. For more information, visit the events section at tokuda.house.gov. To RSVP or request a special accommodation, go to bit.ly/tokudamauitownhall or call 808-746-6220.