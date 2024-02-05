Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 8-12 8-12 West Facing 7-10 6-8 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:59 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:16 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:25 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:04 AM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will remain rough due to a mix of locally-driven wind waves, a medium-period northeast (020-040 deg) swell, and a long period northwest (310 deg) swell. These swells will gradually decline over the next couple of days, but will maintain High Surf Advisory levels for all affected shores through 6am HST Tuesday.

Models show the next significant northwest swell will move into the region Friday into the weekend. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.