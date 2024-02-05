Maui News

Repairs at Daniel K Inouye International Airport to result in temporary runway closure

February 5, 2024, 8:09 PM HST
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will temporarily close Runway 8R/26L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for taxiway and runway repairs. All other runways at HNL will be available for operations and HDOT has coordinated with airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights.

In addition to the runway repairs, the closure will allow crews to conduct landscaping along the runway and other work.

All work is weather permitting.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. HDOT officials say they appreciate the public’s patience, saying the work is needed to ensure the safe operation of HNL.

