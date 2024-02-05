Six months after Lahaina wildfire, Holy Innocents restarts services in Nāpili

The welcome sign on the Front Street lawn of Holy Innocents Church survived the fire. The sign is a reproduction of one of the many original paintings in the Church. The cross from the front door and the Church bell also survived.

Holy Innocents Episcopal Church formerly on Front Street in Lahaina Town and destroyed by the fire, announced the start of regular services at 8 a.m. every Sunday in Nāpili. The community and visitors are welcome to participate.

The Episcopal services are being held in the Honolua United Methodist Church across from the Nāpili Plaza, located at 5110 Kohi Street.

“We are so grateful to the congregation of United Methodist for hosting us in their building,” said Holy Innocents parishioner Sally Curnutt. “My husband and I have been attending services at Holy Innocents for 12 years. Though we only spend winters on Maui, we consider Holy Innocents our home church and have gotten to know many of the people who attend year round. We hope we can bring our many part-time members back for our new services along with the regular parishioners,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Episcopal ministers from other parishes both on Maui and visiting from other mainland states and from the Episcopal Diocese of Hawaiʻi in Honolulu will be presiding at most services. There will be some Holy Week services as well, but they have yet to be scheduled.

Updates will be posted on the Holy Innocents website at www.holyimaui.org.