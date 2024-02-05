Whale sanctuary reminds boaters: ‘Go slow for whales below’

Courtesy E. Lyman – HIHWNMS/ NOAA Permit # 14682

Each year between November and May, thousands of Koholā (humpback whales) return to Hawai‘i to breed, give birth and nurse their young. During this special time of year, boaters are reminded to reduce their speed and keep a safe and legal distance around whales.

“Humpback whale populations in Hawai‘i generally peak between January and February,” said Kim Hum, superintendent of Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. “Collisions with whales are a very real risk for the next several months, and ask that you remain vigilant and slow down when in and around sanctuary waters to reduce the risk to the animals and people on board.”

Go slow, whales below

During whale season, especially in water depths of 600 feet or less, boaters are asked to maintain a speed of 15 knots or less (or safe planing speed) to minimize the risk of striking a whale. When directly approaching a whale to view it, or departing from viewing, speed should be reduced to six knots or less within 400 yards.

These speed recommendations for boating around whales were developed jointly by the sanctuary, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, Pacific Whale Foundation and members of Hawaiʻiʻs on-water community. These and other best practices can be found on the DLNR website.

Keep a safe distance

Collisions with vessels are a risk to Koholā and humans. It is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by any means including by boat, kayak, paddleboard, or drone, and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

If you see an entangled whale

If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, keep a safe and legal distance and call the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840 or the US Coast Guard on VHF channel 16 immediately.

Anyone can report Koholā entangled in marine debris. Entanglement may not impact the animal immediately, but can result in starvation, physical trauma and infections, and may contribute to vessel strikes since the animals are less mobile.

“By following regulations and recommendations, ocean users can reduce their impact on the animals and their habitat and also play an important role by helping monitor humpback whales in sanctuary and nearby waters,” said Ed Lyman, a natural resource specialist at Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Reporting an issue

To report a vessel coming too close to a whale, call the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964, email [email protected], or contact your local DOCARE office by phone, email, or on the DLNRTip app, which can be found here.

Guidelines

Additional wildlife viewing guidelines, safety tips, and hotlines can be found at https://hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov/visit/recreation.html. DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation’s “Boating with Whales” website can be accessed here.

In their blog, Pacific Whale Foundation explains the multi-organization workgroup that developed the boating speed recommendations.

Boat operators and whale watching enthusiasts can receive a free t-shirt to help promote this program by visiting this website.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is one of the world’s most important whale habitats, and the only place in the United States where humpback whales mate, calve, and nurse their young.