Live Like Tre’ Foundation marks anniversary of firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran’s passing

With the anniversary of the tragic passing of Maui firefighter Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, a foundation formed as his legacy is celebrating a year of transformative impacts on Hawaiʻi communities. PC: Live Like Tre’ Foundation

The Live Like Tre’ Foundation is celebrating a year of transformative impacts on Hawaiʻi communities, a little more than a year after Maui firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran was critically injured in a flood emergency response and died days later.

Evans-Dumaran, 24, who had been a Maui firefighter for more than three years, was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27, 2023, when responding to flooding in Kīhei. He was retrieved 800 yards away where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

Relatives and friends established the Live Like Tre’ Foundation in his honor. The foundation is dedicated to small acts of kindness, love and the spirit of giving, embodying the essence of Tre’s life mission, creating ripples of positive change across numerous lives.

Marking the one-year anniversary of Evans-Dumaran’s passing on Feb. 4, 2023, the foundation recounted initiatives that have profoundly touched many lives. These include:

Blood Donation Drive: In an overwhelming response, 611 individuals donated blood in Tre’s memory to the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi, potentially saving 1,833 lives. “This act of giving reflects Tre’s selfless nature and has encouraged a culture of donation within the community,” the foundation said.

Thank You Cards for First Responders: Recognizing the ultimate sacrifice Tre’ and his fellow first responders make daily, the foundation facilitated the delivery of more than 250 thank you cards to first responders, acknowledging their tireless service and dedication to the community.

Live Like Tre’ Day: More than 500 families participated in Live Like Tre’ Day events across Maui, Moloka’i and Hawai’i Island, embracing Tre’s ethos of love, kindness and community spirit. “These events fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose, inspiring attendees to live in aloha just as Tre’ did,” the foundation said.

Acts of Kindness: In a fitting tribute to Tre’s generous spirit, the foundation has recorded over 175 acts of kindness. “From simple oil changes to assisting with home repairs, these acts have spread joy and a sense of belonging among the community members,” the organization said.

Support for Firefighter Families: Amidst the devastation of the Maui fires, the foundation provided crucial financial assistance to 12 firefighter families who lost their homes, standing as a pillar of support during their time of need.

Firefighter Kalani Nicholls thanked the foundation for its generosity.

“This is huge for my family and our future,” he said. “It is much appreciated, and I cannot believe your generosity. It will help our financial situation tremendously. If I can ever be of service to you, I will be there, just like Tre’ would have been for me. I only knew him for too short a time, but his legacy lives on. It is my honor to have called him a friend, and he will always be one of the Brotherhood of Men.”

The foundation extended its deepest gratitude members to the community for their unwavering support and participation in these initiatives.

“The impact we’ve made together in Tre’s memory is a testament to the power of community and the enduring spirit of aloha,” said Chelsie Evans Enos, Tre’s Mom and founder of the Live Like Tre’ Foundation. “We miss him every second. He deserves his story to inspire others to be kinder and to spark small acts of kindness. His legacy lives on in those who honor his memory in these ways.”



















Founded in memory of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, the Live Like Tre’ Foundation seeks to honor his life and sacrifice by promoting kindness, love and positive change within the community. By embodying Tre’s dreams and values, the foundation aims to create a lasting impact that transcends boundaries, touching lives one act of kindness at a time.

To help, visit www.liveliketre.org.