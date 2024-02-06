Maui Humane Society opens new Lahaina Pet Resource Center for fire survivors























Maui Humane Society opens its new Lahaina Pet Resource Center on Feb. 7, 2024, following a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony at 11 a.m. A mobile veterinary clinic event will be held following the ceremony, offering free wellness services to pets affected by the fire.

This space will serve displaced Lahaina pet owners and those affected by the fire in an accessible location in West Maui, including the more than 400 pets living with their displaced families in temporary hotel housing. The following services will be provided:

Distribution of free pet food

Distribution of free pet supplies, such as collars, leashes, kennels, and more

Weekly mobile veterinary clinics for wellness services, such as vaccines, microchips, and flea prevention

On-site support from MHS’ Wildfire Community Liaison, who will work one-on-one with pet ownersseeking resources for pet-friendly housing, financial support for off-island pet travel, resources forveterinary care, and more

Services offered at this location will evolve based on the needs of affected pet owners

“As Maui Humane Society affirms our support and kuleana, our Lahaina location will act as a seed of regrowth to our resilient West Side community and island,” Johnny Lingao, MHS Wildfire Community Liaison said. “Through providing free resources to those affected by the tragic Lahaina fire, it is our mission to keep pets and people together.”

The Lahaina Pet Resource Center is located at 48 Ulupono Street in Lahaina, and will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pet owners in need can also schedule one-on-one consultations with MHS’ Wildfire Community Liaison for specialized support.

MHS’ mobile veterinary clinic will offer free wellness services for affected pets each Wednesday at this location. Pet owners are encouraged to visit mauihumanesociety.org/events for more information about veterinary services and scheduling.