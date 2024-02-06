Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2024

February 6, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 05:55 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:48 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large easterly wind waves and a diminishing northeast (040 deg) swell continue to produce advisory level surf along east facing shores this afternoon based on observations and buoy trends. Although the northeast swell will gradually ease over the next 24 hours, advisory level surf will linger through Wednesday for east facing shores. Surf is expected to drop below High Surf Advisory levels by Wednesday night. 


Meanwhile, small to moderate surf along north and west facing shores will continue to slowly decline as the northwest (310 deg) swell that peaked yesterday continues to diminish. Model guidance shows that another significant northwest swell will move into the region Friday into the weekend. Surf could approach near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores on Friday. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
