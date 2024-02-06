Seabury Hall eighth grader wins national scholarship

Nikki Kayes as Sponge Bob 2023.

Nikki Kayes, an eighth grader at Seabury Hall, is one of 27 students in the country named a Caroline D. Bradley Scholar. The winners receive full tuition to a private high school and a lifelong mentoring network.

Kayes, a 13 year-old from Kula, underwent a rigorous application, standardized testing, and interview process before winning the scholarship earlier this month.

Kayes has attended Seabury Hall since 6th grade. Her favorite subjects are math and chemistry, and she is taking AP Calculus. She is also active in the musical theater program playing the lead role of Sponge Bob, in last year’s Sponge Bob Square Pants. This year, she to played Miss Hannigan in Seabury Hall’s sold out run of Annie Jr.

Nikki Kayes at Ms Haannigan 2024

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For now, she is looking at different options for high schools and will make a final decision in the coming months.

The Bradley Scholars were selected from a nationwide pool of accomplished young people entering high school in the fall of 2024.

The four-year, merit-based high school scholarship, awarded through the Institute for Educational Advancement, can be used nationally toward any high school or approved alternative educational program that best fits the scholar’s individual intellectual, academic, and personal needs and goals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The scholars receive personalized educational counseling to support them through the high school selection and application process, their high school careers, and the college application process. They connect with other scholars through a mentoring network that extends through high school and beyond.

“We are extremely proud of Nikki and the work she put into winning the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship,” said Maureen Madden, Head of School at Seabury Hall. “We work hard to empower students to pursue their dreams, and Nikki is a wonderful example of a student who can achieve them all in and out of the classroom.”

Nikki Kayes 2024

Students apply for the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship in the seventh grade. They must complete a rigorous portfolio application process, including essays, middle school transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a work sample. Eligible applicants must also score at the highest level on nationally normed standardized tests.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The three scholarship selection committees are comprised of a diverse group of nationwide high school and university admissions directors, teachers and administrators, alumni scholars, community members, and business leaders. The selection process takes place over several months, during which time the committee reviews applications and interviews candidates.

The program, which began in 2002 and is funded by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, is one of the few merit-based, need-blind scholarships of its kind in the United States.

The IEA has awarded more than 350 scholarships to date. There are 225 alumni, 125 of whom have graduated from college and are in the workforce, attending graduate school, or participating in international service and fellowship programs.