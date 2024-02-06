Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea unveils February events: Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year, concerts

February 6, 2024, 5:00 PM HST
The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. PC: The Shops at Wailea

To usher in the month of love and the Year of the Dragon, The Shops at Wailea is unveiling a refreshed lineup of vibrant events and engaging entertainment to captivate its guests.

The lineup this month includes the Wailea Wednesdays concert series, a traditional Lunar New Year performance and the “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series.

  • Wailea Wednesdays Concert Series (Wednesday’s from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Feb. 7: Alika Nako’oka
    • Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day): Tarvin Makia
    • Feb. 21: Mondokane
    • Feb. 28: Nevah too Late
  •  Lunar New Year Performance (from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
    • Feb. 15: Traditional lion dance and martial arts demonstration by Au’s Shaolin Arts Society at the Lower Valley Performance Area
  • Ke Kani Hone O Wailea (from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
    • Feb. 23: John Cruz
John Cruz is scheduled to perform at The Shops of Wailea on Feb. 23, 2024. Courtesy Photo.

Comments

