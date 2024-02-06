Maui Arts & Entertainment
The Shops at Wailea unveils February events: Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year, concerts
To usher in the month of love and the Year of the Dragon, The Shops at Wailea is unveiling a refreshed lineup of vibrant events and engaging entertainment to captivate its guests.
The lineup this month includes the Wailea Wednesdays concert series, a traditional Lunar New Year performance and the “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series.
- Wailea Wednesdays Concert Series (Wednesday’s from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Feb. 7: Alika Nako’oka
- Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day): Tarvin Makia
- Feb. 21: Mondokane
- Feb. 28: Nevah too Late
- Lunar New Year Performance (from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 15: Traditional lion dance and martial arts demonstration by Au’s Shaolin Arts Society at the Lower Valley Performance Area
- Ke Kani Hone O Wailea (from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Feb. 23: John Cruz
