AlohaCare grants $5,000 scholarships to three Maui County students, applications open for 2024

AlohaCare awards 2023 scholarships to two Maui-based students, Johanalei Dumlao (left) and Whitney Herrelson (right). PC: AlohaCare

Local nonprofit health plan AlohaCare awarded more than $30,000 in academic scholarships to seven students in the 2023-2024 school year, all of whom are pursuing a career in healthcare. Two of these students are from Maui and one is from Lānaʻi.

The recipients from Maui County — Johanalei Dumlao, Whitney Herrelson and Lovemarie Llamelo — all share a dedication to improving the community by pursuing a career in healthcare. AlohaCare awarded four other scholarships to students from Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

“The wildfires on Maui this year underscored the importance of increasing access to quality healthcare throughout our state. These scholarship recipients are committed to advancing this goal in Hawaiʻi,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to encourage those who care deeply about their communities.”

AlohaCare’s scholarship program is intended to contribute to local workforce development. Scholarships are granted to AlohaCare members or their immediate family who are pursuing post-secondary degrees or programs related to health-related fields including social work. The 2023-2024 school year recipients from Maui County are:

Johanalei Dumlao — Kahului, Maui

Johana Dumlao of Kahului, Maui, currently attends the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. She aims to pursue a career in nursing or public health and to become involved in the community.

Whitney Herrelson — Kīhei, Maui

Whitney Herrelson currently owns and operates Maui Midwifery LLC and provides midwifery care to patients in rural Maui. She is currently pursuing a nursing degree from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. She aims to further her education, so she can expand her business to provide services to more people on Maui.

Lovemarie Llamelo — Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi

Lovemarie Llamelo of Lānaʻi City is working towards a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chaminade University. Her goal is to return to Lānaʻi to use her knowledge to promote health in her community.

Applications for 2024-2025 school year

AlohaCare scholarship opportunities are provided annually. Applications are now available for the 2024-2025 school year. For more information and to apply, visit https://imualoa.alohacare.org/scholarships/.