Maui Surf Forecast for February 08, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf observations continue to show surf near or slightly above High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along east facing shores due to large easterly wind waves and a diminishing northeast (040 deg) swell. Although wind waves and the northeast swell will gradually decline through Thursday, advisory level surf will linger through tonight for east facing shores. Therefore, the HSA was extended through 6 AM HST Thursday.
Small surf along north and west facing shores will continue to slowly decline through Thursday as a northwest (310 deg) swell continues to diminish. Models show that another significant northwest swell will move into the region Friday into the weekend. Surf could approach near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores by Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
